Morning Checkup: Urology Webinar
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is hosting a free webinar for people with questions about urology.

Dr. Deborah Wilson is a urologist at Samaritan. She says the webinar will focus mainly on different options for stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

The webinar is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 3. You can register at www.bit.ly/wilson-webinar.

The webinar is free, and participants will be shown anonymously.

