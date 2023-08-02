Morning Checkup: Urology Webinar

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is hosting a free webinar for people with questions about urology.

Dr. Deborah Wilson is a urologist at Samaritan. She says the webinar will focus mainly on different options for stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse.

Watch the video above, which aired during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The webinar is at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 3. You can register at www.bit.ly/wilson-webinar.

The webinar is free, and participants will be shown anonymously.

