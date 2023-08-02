Music and Shakespeare In Henderson Harbor

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Henderson Harbor Performing Arts Association has a weekend of music and Shakespeare planned.

Susan VanBenschoten appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

On Saturday at 5 p.m., the band Bad Husbands Club with Triple Shot Horns will perform.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., the Butler Did It Players will present Shakespeare’s comedy Taming of the Shrew.

Both events will take place at HHPAA on County Route 123 in Henderson Harbor.

Visit hhpaa.org for more information.

