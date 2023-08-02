Norma B. Newman, 90, of Watertown

Norma B. Newman, 90, Watertown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 1st, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: funeral home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norma B. Newman, 90, Watertown, widow of Robert F. Newman, passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 1st, 2023, at the Samaritan Medical Center with her family at her bedside.

A prayer service will be 9:15 am Monday August 7th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home followed by a 10 am funeral service at Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St., Watertown, with the Rev. Molly Hardin-Payne, Rector, officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, August 6th, 5 pm – 8 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.

Norma is survived by her children James (Jill) Newman, Watertown, Kathleen Newman, Watertown, Thomas Newman, Yakima, WA, Lisa Newman, Austin, TX, Stephen (Brenda) Newman, Watertown, Timothy Newman (Heather Wheeler-Wood), Watertown, her brother Lawrence Benson, Jr., Watertown; nine grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, a son Patrick, sister Shirey Crupi, her parents Lawrence and Marion Benson, Sr, and her stepmother Pearl Benson.

Norma was born in Watertown, December 8th, 1932, a daughter to Lawrence and Marion Luddington Benson. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1950. Norma went to work at Empsall’s Department Store at age 16. Her professional career began working for the New York Telephone Co. for many years, later going to work as a nurse’s aide at Madonna Home and Mercy Hospital for several years, retiring in the mid 1990′s.

She married Robert F. Newman on June 12th, 1953. Robert predeceased her.

Norma was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church and was a member of the church’s’ choir. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as baking, cooking, crossword puzzles and gardening.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church or to the Watertown SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.