Old St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center buildings to be razed under proposed project

Former St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center
Former St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has learned the state has plans to tear down ten vacant buildings within the former St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg.

The proposed project would be completed in two phases and would include hazardous and regulated material removal.

The buildings to be demolished in the psych center’s Letchworth Building Complex total approximately 135,000 square feet.

The first phase would raze buildings on the southern half of the complex.

The second phase would demolish the northern half and remove fences around the perimeter.

The complex was built in the 1890s and closed in 1988.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) received a request from the New York State Office of Mental Health to tear down the ten buildings.

Ogdensburg officials have complained for decades about the deteriorating property. Former state Senator Patty Ritchie and current Assemblyman Scott Gray both advocated for the demolition and cleanup of the buildings.

“These buildings have deteriorated into not only an eyesore but a public safety hazard as well,” Gray said in a prepared statement. “The demolition is a turning point for Ogdensburg, which is burdened by unassessed property that, in turn, is shifted onto the taxpayers of Ogdensburg.”

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Man allegedly kills cats with hammer
Fire destroyed a vacant home in the town of Gouverneur
Fire destroys vacant home
Cancer patient Ellyannah is held by her dad, Allen Scholl, near the pool she wished for.
Wish granted for young Carthage cancer patient
KTTC
Man allegedly punches person in head
Fire Truck
Pitcairn home destroyed by fire

Latest News

LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ takes plea deal
Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair
Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair
Morning Checkup: Urology Webinar
Morning Checkup: Urology Webinar
Cheddar Cheese Festival
Cheddar Cheese Festival this weekend in Adams