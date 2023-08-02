Old St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center buildings to be razed under proposed project

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has learned the state has plans to tear down ten vacant buildings within the former St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg.

The proposed project would be completed in two phases and would include hazardous and regulated material removal.

The buildings to be demolished in the psych center’s Letchworth Building Complex total approximately 135,000 square feet.

The first phase would raze buildings on the southern half of the complex.

The second phase would demolish the northern half and remove fences around the perimeter.

The complex was built in the 1890s and closed in 1988.

The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) received a request from the New York State Office of Mental Health to tear down the ten buildings.

Ogdensburg officials have complained for decades about the deteriorating property. Former state Senator Patty Ritchie and current Assemblyman Scott Gray both advocated for the demolition and cleanup of the buildings.

“These buildings have deteriorated into not only an eyesore but a public safety hazard as well,” Gray said in a prepared statement. “The demolition is a turning point for Ogdensburg, which is burdened by unassessed property that, in turn, is shifted onto the taxpayers of Ogdensburg.”

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.