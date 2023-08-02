Thomas M. Tinney, 80, of Clayton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Thomas M. Tinney, 80, Clayton passed away at his summer home on Grindstone Island Tuesday afternoon, August 1, 2023.

Tom’s family will hold a celebration of his life at a time and date to be announced and a full obituary will be published.

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom’s name may be made to the Clayton Volunteer Fire Dept., 855 Graves St. or T. I. E. R. S., P. O. Box 524, both in Clayton, NY 13624.

