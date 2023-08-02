Voluntary recall issued for some Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.
The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags.(Doritos via FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for some bags of Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored tortilla chips.

According to the FDA, the chips could potentially contain undeclared soy and wheat ingredients from spicy sweet chili tortilla chips.

The recall impacts less than 7,000 bags of 14.5 oz and 1 oz bags that were distributed at retail stores and vending machines in Pennsylvania.

No other Frito-Lay or Doritos products, flavors, sizes or variety packs are recalled.

The specific recalled product information includes:

Product DescriptionSizeUPCCode Date &
Manufacturing Code
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips		1 oz.0 28400 09089 6Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
Manufacturing Code/
Time Stamp
465218034
X 22:47 - 22:54
Doritos Nacho
Cheese Flavored
Tortilla Chips
Party Size		14.5 oz0 28400 51779 9Must have BOTH
Guaranteed Fresh Date Of
26 Sept 2023
AND
EITHER one of the following
Two Manufacturing Codes/
Time Stamps
465218037
X 22:47 - 22:59
465218137
X 23:00 - 23:06

Anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat should not eat it and throw it away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Still photo of handcuffs.
Man allegedly kills cats with hammer
Fire destroyed a vacant home in the town of Gouverneur
Fire destroys vacant home
Cancer patient Ellyannah is held by her dad, Allen Scholl, near the pool she wished for.
Wish granted for young Carthage cancer patient
KTTC
Man allegedly punches person in head
Fire Truck
Pitcairn home destroyed by fire

Latest News

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway
Authorities in Hawaii say an investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by a...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Elderly man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs
Patrolman Andrew Layng of the Ogdensburg Police Department trains during the EVOC instructor...
More local police become instructors after high-speed chase training
Samaritan Medical Center
Millions coming to north country hospitals, Schumer announces