Ambulance service gets $40K grant to buy new cardiac monitor

Town of Watertown Ambulance Service
Town of Watertown Ambulance Service(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Town of Watertown Ambulance Service has received $40,000 to improve its medical equipment.

The money comes from a grant from the Odd Fellow and Rebecca Benefit Fund, a statewide organization that gives back to first responders.

The town is receiving the funding in part due to the wide area the ambulance service covers.

The funds will be used to purchase a new cardiac monitor.

Executive Director Scott Lennox says this opportunity doesn’t come around often.

“This unit is $37,000 and that’s, you know, you just can’t write that check on your checking account all the time, you know. You have to save for years to do that so this is a very good benefit,” he said.

The monitor will replace an older model of the same device. It is used to assist people in cardiac arrest or having other heart problems.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Man pleads guilty to assaulting infant daughter
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ takes plea deal
Former St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center
Old St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center buildings to be razed under proposed project
Military housing complaints - Katie Benoit report
More people can shop Fort Drum’s commissary

Latest News

Karen Bowen
Mistake keeps incumbent’s name off ballot
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
Chambers of commerce could consolidate
Letchworth building complex at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center
Ogdensburg hopes to salvage history before psych center buildings are razed
Fishing on the Black River
Dexter, Black River fishing affected by sewage discharge upriver