Ambulance service gets $40K grant to buy new cardiac monitor

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Town of Watertown Ambulance Service has received $40,000 to improve its medical equipment.

The money comes from a grant from the Odd Fellow and Rebecca Benefit Fund, a statewide organization that gives back to first responders.

The town is receiving the funding in part due to the wide area the ambulance service covers.

The funds will be used to purchase a new cardiac monitor.

Executive Director Scott Lennox says this opportunity doesn’t come around often.

“This unit is $37,000 and that’s, you know, you just can’t write that check on your checking account all the time, you know. You have to save for years to do that so this is a very good benefit,” he said.

The monitor will replace an older model of the same device. It is used to assist people in cardiac arrest or having other heart problems.

