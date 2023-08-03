Chambers of commerce could consolidate

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Three chambers of commerce could soon be consolidated into the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

Chambers in the villages of Canton and Massena along with the city of Ogdensburg will become part of the county chamber.

According to county chamber executive director Ben Dixon, the consolidation will mean better communication with businesses that operate in the county.

“It will enable us to collaborate and provide cohesive coverage in terms of marketing, calendars, event planning, economic development programming, all those things will have a sort of cohesiveness because we are all under one umbrella,” he said.

It’s expected that employees of the village and city chambers will work for the county chamber.

A vote at the county level still has to happen in order for the consolidation plan to go through.

That should happen in the next few weeks.

