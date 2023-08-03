Company drops plans for new solar project in Lyme

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - A proposed solar project in the town of Lyme is dead.

In a letter to the town, the company behind the Sunrise Community Solar project on Old Town Springs Road said it doesn’t want to move forward.

“It was apparent in the Zoning Board meeting on July 13th that there is a good deal of community opposition to allowing a variance for solar within the waterfront district setback, and CTEC does not wish to incur ill will toward the project,” the project manager, Sonja Torpey, wrote.

The letter also mentions the fire at the Convergent Energy solar farm on County Route 179. The blaze started on July 27 and took days to contain.

“I imagine that it has probably added to residents’ negative perceptions of renewable energy farms. That is an unfortunate thing because renewable energy is vital to keeping this planet habitable for human beings, our children and grandchildren,” Torpey wrote.

The solar farm fire consumed lithium battery storage containers and prompted officials to order nearby residents to shelter in place.

Neighbors have since voiced concerns about the safety of their drinking water.

