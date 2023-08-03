CW4 William P. Burnard, USA, (Ret.), 76, of Philadelphia

It is with saddened hearts that we announce CW4 William P. Burnard, USA, (Ret.), 76 years old, of Main Street, Philadelphia, NY died unexpectedly Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Source: funeral home)

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It is with saddened hearts that we announce CW4 William P. Burnard, USA, (Ret.), 76 years old, of Main Street, Philadelphia, NY died unexpectedly Saturday, July 29, 2023. He was a treasured husband, father, father-in-law, and grampy.

William Burnard was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on September 29,1946 to Mr. Wilford “Sham” Burnard and his wife Helen (Penders). They raised William “Bill” in Bangor, PA with the help of Helen’s mother, Olive “Mammy” Penders. He was an avid outdoorsman and decorated boy scout with pet raccoons and a love for baseball, trains and coins.

Upon graduating from Bangor High School in 1964, Bill made his way to Utah where he attended Dixie College. After two years he transferred to Utah State and graduated in the class of 1968 with a degree in Sociology and History. It was at Utah State where he met his love, Barbara Roeder.

Bill enlisted into the United States Army in the fall of 1968 and a year later married Barbara on June 14, 1969 in Sylvania, Ohio. And so began a 54 year long, globe-trotting adventure that allowed them to raise their family in Michigan, Holland, Washington D.C., West Germany, Kentucky, West Germany again, and finally settling in Philadelphia, NY in the summer of 1988. Together they raised three boys. Bill is survived by his wife Barbara and his sons, Eric (Alex or Burnie) Burnard of Miami, FL, Jonathan Burnard of Theresa, NY, and Brian Burnard of Sudbury, MA. These boys adored their father and appreciate the unwavering love he had for them. Later in life, they blessed Bill with three daughters-in-law, Idalia, Amanda, and Nicole as well as incredible grandchildren: William, Ramsey, Carolina, Laynee, Katie Lynn, and CJ, who all love their Grampy dearly.

In the Army, Bill served as a Supply Sergeant and as a Property Book Officer. His keen memory and logistical skills served him well in this role, earning several medals of distinction. His nicknames were “The Chief” and “Wild Bill” which made his children feel like he was a superhero. Bill retired from the military in 1992 and a year later joined the Ft. Drum DOL (Department of Labor) as a civilian, where he worked for another 20 years. In 2002, his retirement was celebrated locally, allowing those traveling Route 11 to be able to leave their houses 20 minutes later for work with slow and steady driving Bill off the roads during morning commutes.

Upon retiring, Bill parlayed his organizational and logistical skills into a hyper-detailed 24-hour weather monitoring service for his family. Safety and security were his love language and this makeshift weather/travel center operated from an ipad on his couch allowed his family to move about the state and country with ease. Please pardon the Burnard family for their tardiness in the near future as they get used to life without his input.

A further demonstration of Bill’s logistical skills at work was in service of his athletic grandchildren. He monitored every one of their games and kept tabs on their statistics. Many times, scouting their opponents for them and giving his grandchildren advice for upcoming games. He was a frequent (and sometimes loud) supporter of Indian River sporting events and took great pride in their success.

Many in the community may know Bill from his morning trips to Stewart’s for a cup of coffee, two scratch-offs and some conversation. Others in the community may know Bill as a sort of Philly landmark. Sometimes referred to as “That guy who is always working on his yard”. If that is you, please honk when you drive by. It will mean the world.

As with any obituary, the memories between the lines are many. They will be held dear and cherished by the friends and family that knew William/Bill/Dad/Grampy/Chief Burnard.

William Burnard was a good, kind and funny man. He was loved and he will be missed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frederick Bros Funeral Home, 38422 Route 37 in Theresa. Calling hours will be Friday 5-8pm with funeral services on Sunday at 1pm. A military burial with full honors will take place at Child Falls Sunrise Cemetery in Philadelphia, NY following the funeral.

In lieu of traditional flowers, donations can be made to the Indian River Ambulance Squad at 6 ½ Sand St, Philadelphia, NY or the Indian River Central School Booster Club (IRABC) 32925 US RT 11 Philadelphia, New York 13637.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

