Free Concert - LT Dan Band

Saturday August 5 at 6pm
Saturday August 5, 2023
(Fort Drum MWR)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Aug 5 2023, 6 pm - 9 pm

Jam out with us and the Lt. Dan Band!!

Bring your blankets and chairs to sit up at Division Hill and rock out to Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band with us on August 5 at 6 PM.

Gates and food trucks open at 4 PM.Plus, concessions include oven-baked pizza snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy!

Attendees without a DoD ID must enter post through Lewis Avenue Gate, off Route 26.

Cost

Free.

Open to the general publi

