It’s almost time for Vacation Bible School at Augustinian Academy

Vacation Bible School at Augustinian Academy
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Vacation Bible School is coming up at Augustinian Academy in Carthage.

Advancement director Tom Wojcikowski and sixth grade student Abigail Workman talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

Vacation Bible School is from 5 to 7:30 each day from Monday, August 21, to Friday, August 25.

It’s for kids in pre-kindergartent through sixth grade. There will be songs, games, arts and crafts, and snacks.

There’s a $15 registration fee.

You can find out more at c-augustinian.org. You can register by scanning a QR code on their Facebook page.

You can also call 315-493-1301.

