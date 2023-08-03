Live at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair!

Live at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair!
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the third day of the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

7 News weather caster Beth Hall was there live during 7 News At Noon.

She talked to some new friends she made about their friends, both furred and feathered.

There was a duck, a chicken, a rabbit, and twin goats.

The fair runs through Sunday.

You can check out everything that’s going on at gouverneurfair.net.

