Live at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair!

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’s the third day of the Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair.

7 News weather caster Beth Hall was there live during 7 News At Noon.

She talked to some new friends she made about their friends, both furred and feathered.

There was a duck, a chicken, a rabbit, and twin goats.

The fair runs through Sunday.

You can check out everything that’s going on at gouverneurfair.net.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.