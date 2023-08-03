Man allegedly used hatchet to kidnap another man

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 38-year-old man is accused of kidnapping another man by threatening him with a hatchet.

It happened shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Holcomb Street in Watertown.

City police said a witness called 911 to report an abduction.

According to police, Dustin King, who has no current address, threatened a man with a hatchet and forced him to drive him to various places for about an hour.

Police said the two men know each other.

According to police, they found the alleged victim’s vehicle at Cold Creek Apartments at 24098 State Route 12 in the town of Watertown.

They said the alleged victim was inside his vehicle and was unhurt.

King was inside one of the apartments and taken into custody, police said.

King was charged with:

second-degree kidnapping

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

second-degree menacing

King was arraigned in Jefferson County CAP Court and is being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail.

Police declined to comment on a motive.

Watertown police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Police Department, New York State Police, the Metro Jefferson Drug Task Force, and the Jefferson County 911 Center.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.