Melissa Ann (Bell) Bresett, 35, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Melissa Ann (Bell) Bresett, age 35, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge immediately following Mass.

Melissa passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, surrounded by her loving family.

Melissa is survived by her loving husband, Jamie A. Bresett; her children, Collin Bresett, Liam Irvine, and Gwendolyn Bresett; her mother, Patricia L. Bell; her brother, James E. Bell and his wife, Marianne; niece, Taylor Bell and nephews, James, and Dawson Bell; mother-in-law, Christine Thomas; father-in-law, Merrill Bresett and his wife, CeCe; her brother-in-law, Brian Bresett and his wife, Chris; her beloved dog, Elliott; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many close friends.

She is predeceased by her father, James P. Bell in 1999 and stepfather, Mark Montroy in 2015.

Melissa was born on August 16, 1987, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James P. and Patricia (LeFever) Bell. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2005, later graduating from SUNY Delhi and SUNY Canton. Melissa married Jamie A. Bresett on January 19, 2013, at the Freight House, in Ogdensburg, with Brian Venne officiating. Melissa was first employed by Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, first in the Lab and later at the Mental Health Unit. Mel then went on to pursue a career as a Tenant Relations with the Ogdensburg Housing Authority.

Melissa was a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed SHOPPING, spoiling her children (and herself), spending time on the river with the family, and traveling with family and friends. She volunteered constantly to the children of the community coaching softball, soccer, and dance. Her love of children, her own and everyone else’s, should be remembered. Melissa also helped found the Mark Montroy Memorial Sportsmanship Scholarship given to OFA graduates.

Melissa was an extraordinary individual who lived a life larger than life itself. She possessed an unparalleled passion for life and loved her people with an intensity that was awe-inspiring. Her irresistible energy and boundless enthusiasm left a lasting mark on everyone she encountered. Whether it was her infectious laughter, her unwavering support, or her genuine care, Melissa’s love for her people was a force that brought joy and strength to those around her. She will always be remembered as a woman who lived and loved fiercely.

Donations may be made in Melissa’s memory to Friends of Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Box 660, Rochester, NY 14642.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.

