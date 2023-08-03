Rain, then sun, then rain overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have rain to start today, but it should be a mainly morning event.

Showers could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible.

The afternoon will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be around 80 degrees

There’s another round of showers starting this evening. They’ll last through the night and into Friday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

We’ll have hit-or-miss showers on Friday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It dries out for the weekend.

It will be sunny on Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 both days.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be partly sunny and 75 on Tuesday. There’s a 50% chance of rain.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.