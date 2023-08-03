Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Viewers share what they’re up to

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
By Emily Griffin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy week in the north country.

Gail Shared shots from Christmas in July in Henderson.

In Ogdensburg, Dave Bova gave us a look at the Seaway Festival fireworks show.

Oakley Page was busy on the fishing line, catching huge catfish on a rainy day.

Goat Sunny Star and her bunny pal named Snowy share a special moment.

Pete Moreau captured a time lapse of a cloud forming over Henderson Bay during sunset.

Bori Photography used their drone to get a close shot of the super moon from Monday night.

We hate to draw attention to it, but the leaves are indeed starting to change colors for fall. Steve Anderson in West Carthage got such a beautiful shot of it. It almost doesn’t feel sad to see summer fading.

Thanks to everyone who shared their pics. Share yours at Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Man pleads guilty to assaulting infant daughter
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten
LaFargeville man, claiming to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer,’ takes plea deal
Samaritan Medical Center
Millions coming to north country hospitals, Schumer announces
Karen Marcum
Marcum narrowly appointed DSS commissioner

Latest News

Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week
Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair
Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair
The rabbit competition is one of the smallest — and fluffiest — at the Gouverneur and St....
Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair
Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair
Ag Weekly: A bunny beauty contest at the fair