Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Viewers share what they’re up to

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy week in the north country.

Gail Shared shots from Christmas in July in Henderson.

In Ogdensburg, Dave Bova gave us a look at the Seaway Festival fireworks show.

Oakley Page was busy on the fishing line, catching huge catfish on a rainy day.

Goat Sunny Star and her bunny pal named Snowy share a special moment.

Pete Moreau captured a time lapse of a cloud forming over Henderson Bay during sunset.

Bori Photography used their drone to get a close shot of the super moon from Monday night.

We hate to draw attention to it, but the leaves are indeed starting to change colors for fall. Steve Anderson in West Carthage got such a beautiful shot of it. It almost doesn’t feel sad to see summer fading.

Thanks to everyone who shared their pics. Share yours at Send It To 7 on our website and mobile app.

Check out our Pics of the Week gallery below.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.