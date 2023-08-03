The (Shot) Doctor is in at Sackets Harbor

The (Shot) Doctor is in at Sackets Harbor
By Mel Busler
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Shot Doctor has a remedy for your shooting woes, whether you can’t hit the rim or even the backboard.

Shot Doctor Paul Connolly has been coming to the north country, specifically Sackets Harbor, for over two decades.

It’s something coach Jeff Robbins looks forward to each year.

Connolly has a certain philosophy when it comes to shooting. Adjusting the height of the basket is one way to help younger players.

The camp runs four days. It’s broken into two sessions per day.

Robbins sees the results with his own team from working with the Shot Doctor year after year.

The Shot Doctor and his prescription for producing better basketball shooters are certainly working at Sackets Harbor.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

