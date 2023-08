WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the area unsettled the next few days. Expect some showers after midnight with lows in the 60′s.

Thursday will start off cloudy with some showers. Skies will clear by mid morning. Highs will be near 80.

More showers are expected Thursday night.

Showers are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the 70′s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.