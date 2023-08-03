Time to sign up for Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament is right around the corner. It’s a fundraiser for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence.

Foundation executive director Michelle Carpenter says people should register soon, because attendance is capped at 36 teams and only nine slots are available.

The tournament is Friday, September 8, at Carlowden Country Club.

Registration is at 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start.

It costs $440 per team to enter.

For more information, call 315-836-1364, email slstarr@thearcjslc.org, or visit thearcjslc.org.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.