Time to sign up for Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament

Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament is right around the corner. It’s a fundraiser for the Arc of Jefferson – St. Lawrence.

Foundation executive director Michelle Carpenter says people should register soon, because attendance is capped at 36 teams and only nine slots are available.

The tournament is Friday, September 8, at Carlowden Country Club.

Registration is at 8 a.m. for a 9 a.m. start.

It costs $440 per team to enter.

For more information, call 315-836-1364, email slstarr@thearcjslc.org, or visit thearcjslc.org.

