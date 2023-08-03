Traffic advisory: Academy Street & Scio Street in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown streets will be closed Thursday.

Paving will close Academy Street between Franklin and Arlington streets. The 100 block of Academy will be closed Friday morning.

Sewer work will close Scio Street starting at 7 a.m. Work should be completed by the end of the day.

Motorists should be careful driving through these work zone and avoid them altogether if they can.

