Watertown man sentenced to 10+ years in prison for drug possession

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 41-year-old Watertown man is going to federal prison for nearly 11 years for drug possession.

Ryan Monroe was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday to serve 10 years and 10 months behind bars for his conviction for possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Monroe was arrested by members of the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force on May 18, 2022, on outstanding arrest warrants. Officials said he failed to appear in Jefferson County Court for sentencing on two felony cases.

At the time, members of the task force said county sheriff’s deputies stopped Monroe’s car in the 300 block of North Rutland Street in Watertown.

They said he fled the vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase.

After being taken into custody, officials said they found 56 grams of meth in Monroe’s pants pocket along with $2,388 in cash.

Officials said a shoulder bag that Monroe discarded during the foot chase contained 29 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 50 plastic bags containing a heroin/fentanyl mixture, and a set of digital scales.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.