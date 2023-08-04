1,150 National Grid customers lose power in Theresa, Antwerp areas

JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - More than 1,100 National Grid customers lost power in part of Jefferson County early Friday afternoon.

According to the utility, crews have been responding to a series of outages in the towns of Philadelphia and Theresa throughout the day.

Officials say a lightning strike on a sub-transmission line is to blame.

National Grid says approximately 1,150 customers had their service interrupted at 12:45 p.m.

“While crews wait for conditions to improve so they can work safely, our team has rerouted power on our network to restore about 400 customers. We expect that it will take an additional two to three hours to repair the damage due to the remaining weather hazards in the area,” a spokesperson stated in an email.

According to National Grid’s power outage map, power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.

