Antique Boat Show & Auction happening in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Antique Boat Museum in Clayton is holding its 59th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction.

More than 100 antique and classic boats and engines can be seen in this year’s show.

Highlights of the event include an auction at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and a waterfront parade to conclude the event at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

“The annual antique boat show is a bit like a family reunion - people that you only get to see once a year coming to the grounds and enjoying everything that comradery brings,” said Rebecca Hopfinger, executive director, Antique Boat Museum.

Tickets for adults cost $15; ages 7 to 17 get in for $10, and admission is free for those 6 and under.

