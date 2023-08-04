Area teams hit the gridiron for summertime 7-on-7

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - During the summer, area football teams have come together for some 7-on-7 football.

The teams hope the work in the summer will pay off in the fall.

It wasn’t your typical Sunday night at Fisher Field in Dexter as the General Brown Lions and the OFA Blue Devils got together for 7-on-7 football.

Lions’ coach Doug Black says his team usually takes part in about a half dozen of these workouts and says it helps his team get a jump on fall practice, which is right around the corner.

Blue Devils coach Matt Tessmer says his team takes part in about five 7-on-7s each year and feels getting some work in against a team that made it all the way to the state Class C title game last year can only make his team better when the season kicks off.

For the players, more reps over the summer means a better understanding of the offensive and defensive schemes while helping their timing on both sides of the football.

Two successful teams are putting in the extra work in the off season, which they hope will lead them to sectional titles in the fall.

