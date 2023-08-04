Bertha Evans, 94, of Dexter

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Bertha Evans, 94, of Game Farm Road, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Dexter Cemetery.

Bertha was born on October 5, 1928 in Englewood, New Jersey, daughter of the late Percy and Charlotte (Hollenbeck) Banta. After her schooling she worked for the Olga Knitting Mill and Chesebrough-Ponds. She was primarily a homemaker, raising her five children.

In 1977 she married Roy S. Evans. Roy predeceased her in 2003.

Survivors include four children, Raymond Burns, Patricia (Randy) Tanner, Michael (Ellen) Burns, and Gary Burns, all from a first marriage to Thomas Burns, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 5 stepchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her second husband, Roy, she was predeceased by her oldest son, Thomas P. Burns who died in 1999 as well as a grandson, Caleb M. Burns who died in 2016 and a great-granddaughter, Tessa Markia Burns-Bethune who died in 2021.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

