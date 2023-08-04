Call for Art

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Frederic Remington Art Museum announces its 2023 New York State Juried Art Exhibit, opening on September 30, 2023. This biennial exhibition is open to any artist 18 and older working within New York State. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, August 24.

For the 2023 New York State Juried Art Exhibit, artists are invited to submit up to three digital photos of their art. Selected artworks will be on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and the Torrey Family Gallery at the Frederic Remington Art Museum until January 14, 2024, and also online at fredericremington.org.

For this year’s New York State Exhibit, the Remington Museum is very pleased to have as its juror the collaborative ceramic and mixed media artist and writer Rachael Marne Jones. Born and raised in Helena, Montana, her work has taken her to many diverse ecologies that have influenced her drive to advocate for ecological awareness and interspecies kinship. She has been an artist in residence at Medalta International Artist in Residence in Alberta, CA, Red Lodge Clay Center, in Red Lodge, MT, The Cub Creek Foundation in Appomattox, VA, and The Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts in New Castle, ME. Her sculptural and installation work has been exhibited regionally, nationally, and internationally and she has written articles for The Studio Potter Magazine and The National Council of the Education of Ceramic Arts 2022 Conference Journal. She is also the founder of the socially collaborative seed saving initiative called The Seed Bank Project. Currently, she continues her practice and teaches ceramics and drawing at St. Lawrence University, snuggled beside the Adirondack Mountains in Northern New York.

The deadline for submission of digital images, information, and entry fee payment is Thursday, August 24. The fee to submit up to three artworks is $25. Submission can be completed online via the online prospectus. Entries can also be submitted via email to desmond@fredericremington.org with a completed entry form and payment mailed to the Museum.

The exhibit will open on Saturday, September 30, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. The opening reception is free, and all are welcome.

Works in the exhibit may be offered for sale, with one third of the price benefiting the Museum. For more information, contact desmond@fredericremington.org or call (315) 393-2425.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. Current visiting hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 4pm.

