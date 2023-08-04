Convicted sex abuser sentenced to 24 years in prison

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Fifty-five-year-old William Laflair of Ogdensburg was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison.

Laflair was found guilty of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a week-long jury trial in St. Lawrence County Court in May.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua says evidence at that trial established that Laflair sexually abused a child on several occasions for over five years, beginning when the child was younger than 5 years old.

Laflair’s sentence will be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

