Convicted sex abuser sentenced to 24 years in prison

William Laflair
William Laflair(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Fifty-five-year-old William Laflair of Ogdensburg was sentenced Thursday to 24 years in prison.

Laflair was found guilty of four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child following a week-long jury trial in St. Lawrence County Court in May.

District Attorney Gary Pasqua says evidence at that trial established that Laflair sexually abused a child on several occasions for over five years, beginning when the child was younger than 5 years old.

Laflair’s sentence will be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin King
Man allegedly used hatchet to kidnap another man who ‘was scared for my life’
Gavel
Man pleads guilty to assaulting infant daughter
Military housing complaints - Katie Benoit report
More people can shop Fort Drum’s commissary
Former St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center
Old St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center buildings to be razed under proposed project
Fishing on the Black River
Dexter, Black River fishing affected by sewage discharge upriver

Latest News

A police car.
Man found hiding in shed following police pursuit
WWNY Ambulance service gets $40K grant to buy new cardiac monitor
WWNY Chambers of commerce could consolidate
WWNY Mistake keeps incumbent’s name off ballot