Funeral Service: Carolyn Lucille Besio, 85, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Carolyn Lucille Besio will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 1:00PM at Galilee United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas Nichols officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the funeral service at Pine Hill Cemetery, Heuvelton. A celebration of life will be held at the Heuvelton AMVETS Post 1997 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. Ms. Besio passed away on March 31, 2023. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

