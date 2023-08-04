Gary M Kirch, 78, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Gary M Kirch, 78, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2023 at the Samaritan Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on March 1, 1945, son of Max and Dorothy (Mott) Kirch, he graduated from General Brown High School in 1963.

In 1968, Gary was drafted into the U.S. Army and with unwavering commitment, he served his country with honor and distinction. He was honorably discharged in 1970 and awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and Sharp Shooter Badge.

Following his honorable discharge, Gary began his career working at National Bank of Northern New York which later became known as Key Bank. Gary thrived as a dedicated employee and throughout the years he climbed the ranks and retired in 2003, as a Vice President.

In 1965, he married Eleanor Bush, and together they welcomed their beloved daughter, Kristin into their lives. Though their marriage eventually ended in divorce, Gary remained a dedicated father to his daughter, cherishing every moment they shared.

In 1997, Gary found love again when he married Sandra Thomas. The couple made their home in Sackets Harbor, where they built a life filled with joy and companionship. Sandra worked at Learning Disability Association in Watertown and after retiring worked part-time at Bedford Creek Golf Course until last summer.

After a fulfilling career, Gary embarked on a new chapter in life by working as a greens keeper at Bedford Creek Golf Course and formed deep connections with the course owners, staff, and fellow golfer’s right up to his passing.

Gary loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter who treasured the hunting trips he shared with family and friends in the Belfort, NY area. These experiences forged unbreakable bonds and created memories that will be cherished by all who were lucky enough to be part of them. He was also a talented drummer who became an integral part of the Bob Kissel Band. For several years Gary traveled the North Country, sharing his musical talent and passion with audiences far and wide. Gary cherished the camaraderie formed with his fellow band members and music enthusiasts.

Gary is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Thomas) Kirch, a daughter and son in law, Kristin and Mark Storey, and a grandson, Mason; two step sons, Shane Doney and his wife, Aimee and Richard Doney, a step daughter, Shannon Doney, a sister and brother in law, Karen and Jerry Parker; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Bedford Creek Golf Course at a later date to celebrate the life of this cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Gary’s memory may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be left atwww.dexterfuneralhome.com.

