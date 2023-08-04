Harrisville-area roads, camp damaged by heavy rain, lightning strikes

Severe thunderstorm
Severe thunderstorm(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Friday’s severe thunderstorms have kept fire departments busy, especially those in Lewis County.

Harrisville Fire Chief Dave Thomas tells 7 News that his department was called out at 1:30 p.m. Friday after heavy rain washed out sections of Edward and Kansas roads in the town of Pitcairn, which is just over the border in St. Lawrence County.

He says town highway crews are working to repair the roads.

According to Thomas, a lightning strike touched off a fire at a camp on Lake Bonaparte earlier in the day Friday.

He says Harrisville, Natural Bridge and Croghan fire departments were able to keep damage at the camp to a minimum.

