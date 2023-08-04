Have you seen this man? Police want to hear from you

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - State police are asking the public for help in finding a missing Massena man.

Troopers say 37-year-old Brian Snyder hasn’t been seen since July 19.

According to police, Snyder was involved in a crash on July 18 and taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where a cast was put on his left leg.

He was discharged from the hospital the next day and brought back to his home on State Highway 37 in the town of Massena.

No one has seen or talked to him since.

Police say he left his home on an unknown date and time.

Snyder is approximately 6 feet tall, weighs around 180 pounds, and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Snyder’s whereabouts is asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-379-0012.

