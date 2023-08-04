Jeana M. Trombley, 84, of Canton

Jeana M. Trombley, 84, of Lincoln Street, Canton died peacefully while under the comfort of her loving family Friday, August 4, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Jeana M. Trombley, 84, of Lincoln Street, Canton died peacefully while under the comfort of her loving family Friday, August 4, 2023 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Her burial will be held privately in Jerusalem Cemetery in DeKalb. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at the family home at 51 Lincoln Street, Canton on Saturday, September 16 at 3:00 PM.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Potsdam Humane Society.

Jeana was born February 19, 1939 in Stockholm, NY and was a daughter to Darcy and Beatrice (Santimaw) Pruner. She went to St. Mary’s School until the 8th grade and then attended Canton Central School.

On September 2, 1957 she married her beloved John “Jack” Trombley in the St. Mary’s Church, Canton with Fr. Billmeyer as celebrant.

Jeana retired after a 30 year career at Canton Central School where she retired as Cafeteria Manager.

Surviving are her husband John “Jack” Trombley of Canton; a daughter Kelly Trombley and husband Mike Gonyea of Potsdam; a son John Trombley, Jr. of Canton; two grandchildren Sara (Darrel) Ackroyd and Travis (Nicole) Todd; three great-grandchildren Logan and Hadley Ackroyd and Wyatt Todd; her dog “Henry” whom she considered her third child; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three brothers Leo, Lloyd and James Pruner and two sisters Peggy Murcray and Betty Alden.

Jeana’s favorite pastime was bowling with Jack at Gray Lanes in Canton and Market Lanes in Potsdam. She thoroughly enjoyed being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She liked doing crossword puzzles, going for walks with her husband “Jack” and going to restaurants.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

