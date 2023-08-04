Man found hiding in shed following police pursuit

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Parishville man is accused of fleeing police after a traffic stop Thursday morning.

State police say they pulled over 48-year-old Jeremai Montroy after they saw him driving at a high rate of speed.

During their investigation, troopers discovered Montroy had an outstanding arrest warrant. Montroy sped off when they asked him to step out of the vehicle.

Montroy stopped near his parents’ home and fled into the woods. Troopers say they found him hiding in a shed.

He was ticketed for speeding and third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer. He was released to appear in Stockholm town court at a later date.

