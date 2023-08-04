Ogdensburg woman killed in crash

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A 58-year-old Ogdensburg woman is dead following a crash in St. Lawrence County Thursday night.

State police say Rosella Turnbull was a passenger in a car that struck a tree in the town of Lisbon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of State Highway 68 and Cline Road at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver, 38-year-old William Bruyere II of Denver, Colorado, failed to see a stop sign at the intersection and when he tried to stop, he lost control of the car and struck a tree.

Bruyere was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Heuvelton Fire and Rescue, and Lisbon Fire and Rescue assisted with the scene.

The investigation is still underway.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin King
Man allegedly used hatchet to kidnap another man who ‘was scared for my life’
Gavel
Man pleads guilty to assaulting infant daughter
A police car.
Man found hiding in shed following police pursuit
Fishing on the Black River
Dexter, Black River fishing affected by sewage discharge upriver
Military housing complaints - Katie Benoit report
More people can shop Fort Drum’s commissary

Latest News

The Antique Boat Museum in Clayton is holding its 59th Annual Antique Boat Show & Auction.
Antique Boat Show & Auction happening in Clayton
City of Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg lawmakers appear no closer to filling empty council seat
Bandstand in Thompson Park
Thompson Park bandstand project gets $50K donation
Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: 1997 Volkswagen ‘Da Da Da’ commercial