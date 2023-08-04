Ogdensburg woman killed in crash

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A 58-year-old Ogdensburg woman is dead following a crash in St. Lawrence County Thursday night.

State police say Rosella Turnbull was a passenger in a car that struck a tree in the town of Lisbon. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said the crash happened near the intersection of State Highway 68 and Cline Road at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, the driver, 38-year-old William Bruyere II of Denver, Colorado, failed to see a stop sign at the intersection and when he tried to stop, he lost control of the car and struck a tree.

Bruyere was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Heuvelton Fire and Rescue, and Lisbon Fire and Rescue assisted with the scene.

The investigation is still underway.

