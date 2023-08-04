Peter J. Ward, of Ogdensburg

Peter J. Ward peacefully passed away the evening of August 2nd at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Late on Wednesday evening, August 2nd, a gentle breeze moved across the St. Lawrence, down river from Ogdensburg, passing over Wheathouse Bay-an international bridge, Kirbo’s Creek, buoys, Chimney Island-Big Island-a Canadian Starch Factory; over minnows and fish swimming about with ripples in the water breaking towards the shore where once sat a white camp with a boathouse, a skiff, a beloved ‘38 Hutchinson and a green boat with a 10-horse taken out on that river for hours at a time, often filled with children enjoying some fishing with a true river rat, a true lover of that river-Peter J. Ward who peacefully passed away the evening of August 2nd at University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse.

Peter was born May 29, 1942, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late John G. and Mary (O’Connor) Ward. Besides his parents, Peter was predeceased by an infant sister, Mary, and several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his children: Jennifer of Denver, CO., Brian, Ogdensburg, Natalie and her husband Joe Hachem of Ottawa, and Gabriel and his wife, Christine, Ogdensburg as well as two grandchildren, Melanie and Henry Ward, a sister, Mary Cecilia Ward Briggs and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including John O’Connor who spent time with Peter discussing and sometimes solving the state of the world with great enthusiasm.

Peter was a 1960 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy in Ogdensburg. He went on to serve in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, Peter attended St. Patrick’s College in Ottawa, going on to Franklin College in Indiana.

On August 1, 1970, Peter married Barbara Briggs at Notre Dame Church, Ogdensburg. Although the marriage ended in divorce, they remained close throughout the years.

Peter worked with George Hill at Woods Bag and Canvas, Ogdensburg, going on to becoming a United States Customs Inspector. He retired in 2008 due to ill health.

Along with his good friend Joe McCarthy, Peter was a founding member of Ducks Unlimited International in Ogdensburg and member of the Ogdensburg Lions Club.

Besides Peter’s sense of humor, gift of kindness towards others and ability to make people smile, he was a knowledgeable outdoorsman with a reverence for nature.

He followed in his father’s footsteps when it came to a respect and a joy for gardening. He loved leaks. Loved onions. He was an expert at tying up tomato plants and making ‘hills’ for the squash and zucchini.

Peter was an avid reader of books, magazines and newspapers. He was always saving articles he thought certain family members might learn from or enjoy.

His great love of fishing on the St. Lawrence River began at an early age, fishing with his father down river and continuing to his children. They loved fishing with him in the wintertime at Wheathouse Bay or casting for perch off the dock at that white camp. One afternoon, when they were out fishing in the green boat, he was hooked in the back of the head with a flying lure. They kept on fishing.

In late Fall he’d take them out on the river in the evening for some Muskie fishing in the Hutchinson. They loved it. They especially loved the evening he’d gone fishing with Paddy Milia and they came home with a muskie and put it in the bathtub. Now, his 10-year-old grandson is the mighty Ward fisherman.

Peter’s arrangements are with Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Respecting his wishes, there will be no calling hours. The public is invited to a Graveside Service on at 10:00AM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cemetery with Rev. Kevin J. O’Brien officiating, across from the old airport. Following the service, there will be a ‘Celebration of Life’ at the K of C, 721 Hasbrouck St, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, the public is invited to attend.

Contributions in his memory can be made to one of Peter’s favorite charities including The Audubon Society; The National Audubon Society ATTN: Donations 225 Varick Street, 7th floor New York, NY 10014 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

