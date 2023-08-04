Some rain, some sun

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some people woke up to heavy downpours and thunderstorms this morning.

We could still see a few showers today and they’ll be mixed with sunshine. There’s less of a chance of rain late in the day.

Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be dry overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

The weekend will be great for any outdoor plans you have.

It will be sunny and 78 on Saturday. Sunday will be 80 and mostly sunny.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. There’s a 30% chance of rain on Thursday.

