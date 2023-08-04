Stowaway kitty hitches ride from Fort Drum to Theresa

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - A Theresa woman recounts the harrowing journey one little critter took underneath her car.

“I’m sitting in the car, and all of a sudden, I heard a ‘meow,’” Rebheka Moran said, “and I go, ‘Okay, that sounded like a cat.”

As Moran made the 20-minute commute home to Theresa from Fort Drum, she kept telling herself it was impossible.

“For her to have held on, this is just going at 35.”

She thought: there was no way a stowaway kitten could have gotten under her car and caught a ride.

“Every single time I stopped the car, at a light or something, I would hear the meow,” Moran said. “I’m like, ‘what the heck?’”

And shortly after returning home, her husband saw the paws.

“He walked away, went over to the mailbox, got the mail, and as he turned around with the mail in his hands, he sees these two little legs dangling, coming out the back of the car.”

The tiny kitten, maybe 5 weeks old, escaped the car and bolted into nearby woods.

But that’s not where the story ends.

“Six o’clock in the morning, and as he opens his door, he hears, ‘meow.’ He goes, ‘oh no.’ He comes back inside, he goes, ‘Guess what? Our wonderful little friend is back.’ I said, ‘It’s back in my car?’ He goes, ‘No, she decided to get in my car now.’”

“Up my transmission case here,” Alain Moran said. “That’s where she was. Right there.”

The kitten, Rebheka called “Riva,” was finally captured, and left the scene unscathed.

“She wasn’t burned. She wasn’t harmed in any way. She was perfect. You know?”

She now lives with Rebheka’s coworker, and her new name is Chloe. Her owner says she’s glad Chloe’s travels led them to each other.

“She’s adjusting really well to her environment. We’re just really happy and excited to have her as part of our family.”

The million-dollar question: how did Chloe get underneath the car? That answer may never come, but the running joke around the office is she just wanted to ride in a Mercedes.

“She picked the boujee car and left in style.”

