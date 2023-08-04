Thompson Park bandstand project gets $50K donation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown volunteers are working to raise $150,000 to build a roof on the bandstand in Thompson Park.

The group got its first donation this week of $50,000 from the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Walker Family Community Fund, that’s the family of the late former Watertown Mayor Tom Walker.

Thompson Park Bandstand Roof Committee Chair Brian Ashley says the project was first put into action a year ago when a concert in the park needed to be postponed due to weather.

Watertown City Council already passed one resolution in favor of the project, with a second on the agenda for Monday authorizing $50,000 for the renovations on the bandstand.

“There’s a personal interest and a personal investment in what the park is all about. Tom thought that this would be a good addition as we talk about the master plan for the park and further embellishments to this gem that we have here in the city,” said Ashley.

Ashley hopes that work on the project can begin soon, with the bandstand roof being completed by the start of next summer.

