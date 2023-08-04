Trooper Joel Davis baseball tourney this weekend

Trooper Joel Davis Youth Baseball Tournament
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Sixth Annual Trooper Joel Davis youth baseball tournament starts today (Friday, August 4).

Joel Davis was a state trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2017. His brother, Josh Davis, was on 7 News This Morning to tell us about the rounament.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The tournament runs through Sunday at locations in Watertown, Evans Mills, and Philadelphia.

Twenty-four teams are participating.

Visit sites.google.com/view/jdavistournament/ to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin King
Man allegedly used hatchet to kidnap another man who ‘was scared for my life’
Gavel
Man pleads guilty to assaulting infant daughter
Military housing complaints - Katie Benoit report
More people can shop Fort Drum’s commissary
Former St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center
Old St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center buildings to be razed under proposed project
Family of Kristy Fischbach say the 33 year old mother and stabbed and beaten in her home.
Mom of three dies after she was stabbed 14 times, beaten

Latest News

Trooper Joel Davis Youth Baseball Tournament
Trooper Joel Davis Youth Baseball Tournament
Members of the OFA Blue Devils and the General Brown Lions hone their skills with some 7-on-7...
Area teams hit the gridiron for summertime 7-on-7
A kitten survived the trip from Fort Drum to Theresa underneath a car.
Stowaway kitty hitches ride from Fort Drum to Theresa
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?