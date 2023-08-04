Trooper Joel Davis baseball tourney this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Sixth Annual Trooper Joel Davis youth baseball tournament starts today (Friday, August 4).

Joel Davis was a state trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2017. His brother, Josh Davis, was on 7 News This Morning to tell us about the rounament.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The tournament runs through Sunday at locations in Watertown, Evans Mills, and Philadelphia.

Twenty-four teams are participating.

Visit sites.google.com/view/jdavistournament/ to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.