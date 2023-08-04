TV Dinner: Coffee Rub & Tomato Onion Relish
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cooking out — or even in — this weekend? Chef Chris Manning showed us a pair of recipes for you to try.
He prepared ribeye steak with a Coffee Rub and a Tomato Onion Relish, but he said both are good with any cut of beef or pork.
The relish, he said, is a great condiment to have around for things like burgers, hotdogs, and grilled chicken breast.
Coffee Rub
- 2 tablespoons ground coffee
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
Mix all ingredients together. Use as a rub for beef or pork.
Tomato Onion Relish
- 1 small onion, diced fine
- 1 medium tomato, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon ketchup
- 1 beef bouillon cube
- 1 teaspoon corn starch
Mix all ingredients in a four-quart saucepan and cook on low heat until reduced by half.
Use for beef or pork.
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.