TV Dinner: Coffee Rub & Tomato Onion Relish

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cooking out — or even in — this weekend? Chef Chris Manning showed us a pair of recipes for you to try.

He prepared ribeye steak with a Coffee Rub and a Tomato Onion Relish, but he said both are good with any cut of beef or pork.

The relish, he said, is a great condiment to have around for things like burgers, hotdogs, and grilled chicken breast.

Coffee Rub

- 2 tablespoons ground coffee

- 1 tablespoon brown sugar

- 1 tablespoon paprika

- 1 tablespoon chili powder

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1 teaspoon granulated onion

- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

Mix all ingredients together. Use as a rub for beef or pork.

Tomato Onion Relish

- 1 small onion, diced fine

- 1 medium tomato, diced

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- ¼ cup granulated sugar

- 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

- 1 teaspoon salt

- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper

- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

- 1 teaspoon hot sauce

- 1 teaspoon ketchup

- 1 beef bouillon cube

- 1 teaspoon corn starch

Mix all ingredients in a four-quart saucepan and cook on low heat until reduced by half.

Use for beef or pork.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.