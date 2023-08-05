After 3 1/2 years closed, the historic Paddock Mansion reopens with plenty new in store

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a more than 3 1/2 year hiatus, the Jefferson County Historical Society is open again to the public.

More than a million dollars worth of restoration work on the building is all finished up. The newly restored building has a new roof, a state of the art elevator to navigate different floors, and new exhibits for the public to browse through.

The Jefferson County Historical Society’s Executive Director says a grand reopening exhibit will be on display for about a month as they look to include a rotation of several different exhibits heading into the fall.

“We are overjoyed to have our doors open to let the crowds in. There has been so much excitement leading up to to this, people have been calling, and today is the day,” said Historical Society Executive Director Toni Engleman.

Engleman says they wanted to make sure the doors were reopened because of its historical significance. The Paddock Mansion once belonging to Edwin and Olive Paddock, who were bankers and entrepreneurs as well as one of the founding families of Watertown.

