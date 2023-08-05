After 3 1/2 years closed, the historic Paddock Mansion reopens with plenty new in store

After a more than 3 1/2 year hiatus, the Jefferson County Historical Society is open again to...
After a more than 3 1/2 year hiatus, the Jefferson County Historical Society is open again to the public.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a more than 3 1/2 year hiatus, the Jefferson County Historical Society is open again to the public.

More than a million dollars worth of restoration work on the building is all finished up. The newly restored building has a new roof, a state of the art elevator to navigate different floors, and new exhibits for the public to browse through.

The Jefferson County Historical Society’s Executive Director says a grand reopening exhibit will be on display for about a month as they look to include a rotation of several different exhibits heading into the fall.

“We are overjoyed to have our doors open to let the crowds in. There has been so much excitement leading up to to this, people have been calling, and today is the day,” said Historical Society Executive Director Toni Engleman.

Engleman says they wanted to make sure the doors were reopened because of its historical significance. The Paddock Mansion once belonging to Edwin and Olive Paddock, who were bankers and entrepreneurs as well as one of the founding families of Watertown.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Ogdensburg woman killed in crash
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?
Powerball jackpot graphic
Mystery lottery winner is talk of town in Clayton
A police car.
Man found hiding in shed following police pursuit
Severe thunderstorm
Harrisville-area roads, camp damaged by heavy rain, lightning strikes

Latest News

It’s a celebration across Adams, featuring food and vendors, and commemorating all things...
Hundreds “Cheese the Day” at the annual Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival
State Police say a medical emergency sent one person to the hospital after crashing their car...
Car crashes into Bradley Street home, sends driver to the hospital
The New York State Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam may be to blame...
NYS Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam could be the cause of Route 3 closure
Watertown’s Bronson Street has been closed off between Central Street and North Rutland Street.
Man in custody after hours long standoff on Watertown’s Bronson Street