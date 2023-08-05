Amy L. Turner, 54, of Spragueville

Amy L. Turner, age 54, of Spragueville, passed away on August 4, 2023 in Syracuse. (Source: Funeral Home)

SPRAGUEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Amy L. Turner, age 54, of Spragueville, passed away on August 4, 2023 in Syracuse.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on Sunday, August 13, 2023 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Gouverneur Community Center. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Amy was born on September 9, 1968 in Watertown to Elaine M. (Willmert) Cole and the late Rodger R. Cole. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1986 and from Canton ATC with an Associate degree as a Dairy Lab Technician.

Amy married the love of her life, Barry Turner on August 20, 1988 at the Antwerp Methodist Church. She started work on Fort Drum before working as a lab technician for Converse Labs in Watertown, Losurdo’s cheese plant in Heuvelton, and Kraft Foods in Canton. Amy then worked as a teacher’s aid for Indian River Central School, then as a teacher’s assistant for Edwards-Knox Central School and later as a teacher’s assistant for Indian River Central School and Jefferson-Lewis BOCES.

Amy enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She was always up for a game of cards, dice, and Yatzee, or making a trip to the casino. Amy also loved her cruises and vacations, listening to music, and dancing. She helped coach AYSO soccer, was a Boy Scout Mom, helped out at St. James’ bingo nights, and was a former member of the Gouverneur Elks Lodge.

She is survived by her loving husband, Barry Turner, her mother, Elaine Cole, two children and their spouses, Lesley and Ben Riley, Trent and Kaylen Turner, and her grandchildren, Walker and Weston Turner.

In lieu of flowers, Donations in memory of Amy may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws of Gouverneur.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.