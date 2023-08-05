Car crashes into Bradley Street home, sends driver to the hospital

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State Police say a medical emergency sent one person to the hospital after crashing their car into a Watertown home.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to our reporter on scene, a vehicle appeared to be heading south on Bradley Street when it went off the road, striking a home near the corner of Meriline Avenue.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle; State Police say he was transported to Samaritan Medical Center to be treated.

The extent of damage to the residence is unknown, though our reporter says it looked like the car hit a portion of the house that would be an enclosed porch.

