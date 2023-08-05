Fiery crash in the Town of Clayton claims a life

New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a...
New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a life.(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a life.

State Police responded to calls of a car on fire on County Route 181 around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. They say when the Clayton Fire Department arrived on scene, crews witnessed the truck fully engulfed and said it had been burning for an extended period of time.

Officials say they believe the truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane, exited the road, and stuck a fence then a tree before catching on fire.

State Police have yet to release the name of the driver until a positive ID can be determined and family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Ogdensburg woman killed in crash
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?
Powerball jackpot graphic
Mystery lottery winner is talk of town in Clayton
A police car.
Man found hiding in shed following police pursuit
Severe thunderstorm
Harrisville-area roads, camp damaged by heavy rain, lightning strikes

Latest News

Amy L. Turner, age 54, of Spragueville, passed away on August 4, 2023 in Syracuse.
Amy L. Turner, 54, of Spragueville
It is with great sadness the family of Robin L. Carriere, 61, announces her passing on...
Robin L. Carriere, 61, of Massena
It’s a celebration across Adams, featuring food and vendors, and commemorating all things...
Hundreds “Cheese the Day” at the annual Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival
After a more than 3 1/2 year hiatus, the Jefferson County Historical Society is open again to...
After 3 1/2 years closed, the historic Paddock Mansion reopens with plenty new in store
State Police say a medical emergency sent one person to the hospital after crashing their car...
Car crashes into Bradley Street home, sends driver to the hospital