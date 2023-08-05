Fiery crash in the Town of Clayton claims a life

TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York State Police are investigating a fiery crash in the Town of Clayton that has claimed a life.

State Police responded to calls of a car on fire on County Route 181 around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. They say when the Clayton Fire Department arrived on scene, crews witnessed the truck fully engulfed and said it had been burning for an extended period of time.

Officials say they believe the truck was traveling eastbound when it crossed into the westbound lane, exited the road, and stuck a fence then a tree before catching on fire.

State Police have yet to release the name of the driver until a positive ID can be determined and family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

