Hundreds “Cheese the Day” at the annual Adams Cheddar Cheese Festival

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) -It’s a celebration across Adams, featuring food and vendors, and commemorating all things cheddar cheese.

“They’re bringing out sharp cheese, and very delicious. You can also decide to get a slice of cheese that’s in cellophane wrap. Very good,” said Maureen Brimmer.

Some folks didn’t stop at samples. Many decided to “cheese the day”, lining up at 10 a.m. sharp to purchase a block from Great Lakes Cheese. It was selling by the truckload.

“We’re well north of 10,000 pounds, I think,” said Nathan Pistner, Plant Manager at Great Lakes Cheese.

The festival was started in the company’s honor over a decade ago. Since then, It’s become a tradition for them to offer a type of cheddar exclusive to the event.. Adams reserve 3X

<(Nathan Pistner: Plant Manager - Great Lakes Cheese) “About 3 years ago we pick out a certain lot of cheese. We set that aside and age that and then we have it specially wrapped so the one product we have here today is about 3 and a half years old.”>

<(Chad Charette) “One major change to this year’s festival is the date itself. In previous years it was held in July. Committee member Dave

Zembiec tells us.. The move was made so the festival wouldn’t have to compete with other events and that decision is paying off.>

<(Dave Zembiec: Cheddar Cheese Festival Committee Member) “The kids activities are busy all day long. The turnout was great, the weather has been great and we’ve been lucky every year”>

In the “Kids zone” activities were offered ranging from yoga to pony rides.. Baby goats from dancing goat farm were also a real hit with the kids.

<(Barbara Fuller: Co-owner - Dancing Goat Farm) “The children enjoy these little goats so much. They like to feed them the leaves. They like to pet them. The goats love it too”>

Whether they turned up for free samples or a full block.. Folks agreed there was no cheddar way to spend their Saturday Chad Charette 7 news.

