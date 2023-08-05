NYS Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam could be the cause of Route 3 closure

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - The New York State Department of Transportation says a washed out beaver dam may be to blame for the closure of State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn.

Friday evening, flooding from heavy rain washed away part of State Route 3 between Rose Road and County Road 23-A. Detours were set early on, but have since been reduced down to one-lane traffic.

DOT officials say crews are working to restore about 200 feet of the road’s shoulder and part of the lane that washed away.

They hope the road will be fully open by the end of the weekend, if not shortly after.

