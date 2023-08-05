Robin L. Carriere, 61, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
It is with great sadness the family of Robin L. Carriere, 61, announces her passing on Wednesday July 26, 2023, after a long battle with cancer.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - It is with great sadness the family of Robin L. Carriere, 61, announces her passing on Wednesday July 26, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Arrangements are with Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena.

Born August 14, 1961 in Massena, the daughter of Dennis & Gail (Young) Carriere. Robin graduated from Massena Central High School in 1979. She went on to obtain her nursing license through New York State in 2006. Following graduation she started her career as an LPN at the St. Regis nursing home where she remained for 14 years. Robin served her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion. As a nurse she touched many lives with her warm smile, joyous laugh, and genuine desire to support others.

Robin had a strong love of music. She was known to play guitar, sing karaoke well, and go to many concerts throughout her life. Robin had a true passion for living life to the fullest and took great care to help those in need. She regularly supported people in the community by delivering free meals, and took many people facing hardship into her home to assist them in getting back on their feet. She also enjoyed spending time with her pets, Rebel and Pierre. Robin was well known and loved by her friends and family. She was happiest when she was surrounded by those she loved and always wanted to spend as much quality time as possible with her family. She enjoyed talking about life with her oldest Grandchildren, Michael and Skyler, attending orchestra concerts and hockey games for Aden, and wrote many stories, which she would mail to her three youngest grandchildren Emma, Gauge, and Caleb to read before bed.

Robin is survived by her mother, Gail Carriere and her brother, Darren Carriere of Massena. She is also survived by her children, Adam (Jennifer) Thompson, Veronica Thompson, and Skyler Carriere. Her grandchildren, Michael Brown, Skyler Fletcher, Aden Thompson, Emma, Gauge, and Caleb Carriere and one great granddaughter Ophelia Brown, and her chosen son Cory (Jarilyn) Nichols and their two sons Camden and Cohen.

Robin was predeceased by her father Dennis Carriere on July 27, 2010 and her first born son, Christopher Jeffrey Thompson on February 10, 1981.

A memorial service will be held in her honor on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00am by Rev. Judith Van Kennen at Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ at 39 W Orvis Street, Massena, NY.

