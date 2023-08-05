State Route 3 closed, flooding washes road away in Town of Pitcairn

Road closed
Road closed(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Flooding washed out part of State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn Friday night.

The Harrisville Fire Chief says they were called out to the scene around just before 6 p.m.

The road is closed in both directions for about a quarter-mile between Rose Road and County Road 23-A.

The chief says state crews are setting up a detour that should take people about 3 miles out of the way. He says engineers will need to look at the damage.

There’s no estimate yet on when it could be repaired.

The chief says this is not a problem area, so it’s unclear what caused the flooding. But he speculated that Friday’s heavy rain could have washed out a beaver dam nearby.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Ogdensburg woman killed in crash
Dustin King
Man allegedly used hatchet to kidnap another man who ‘was scared for my life’
A police car.
Man found hiding in shed following police pursuit
Legend has it, a monster lurks beneath the waters of the Black River.
History lesson: What lurks beneath the Black River?
Gavel
Man pleads guilty to assaulting infant daughter

Latest News

Corporal Hayden Harris
Two will spend life behind bars for the killing of CPL Hayden Harris
WWNY State lawmakers call for new safety measures in wake of solar farm fire
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1997 Volkswagen ‘Da Da Da’ commercial
WWNY Jefferson County Historical Society reopens Saturday