State Route 3 closed, flooding washes road away in Town of Pitcairn

TOWN OF PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Flooding washed out part of State Route 3 in the Town of Pitcairn Friday night.

The Harrisville Fire Chief says they were called out to the scene around just before 6 p.m.

The road is closed in both directions for about a quarter-mile between Rose Road and County Road 23-A.

The chief says state crews are setting up a detour that should take people about 3 miles out of the way. He says engineers will need to look at the damage.

There’s no estimate yet on when it could be repaired.

The chief says this is not a problem area, so it’s unclear what caused the flooding. But he speculated that Friday’s heavy rain could have washed out a beaver dam nearby.

