Steven Alton Brouse, 53, of Phoenix

PHOENIX, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Steven Alton Brouse, age 53, will be held on Friday August 11, 2023, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Calling Hours will be held from 11:00AM up until the time of the funeral. Steven passed away unexpectedly at his home in Phoenix, NY on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Conklin; his children, Anna DeLano and her husband Christian, of Rochester, NY and Morgan Brouse and her fiancée Tyler Hewitt, of Chaffee, NY; his step-children, Hannah Charleston, Jared Charleston, and Jake Charleston, all of Liverpool, NY; three sisters, Ann and her husband Mike Morrow, Sheila and her husband Gene Perrigo, and Leslie Moore and her companion Andrew Halpin; step-sisters, Rachel Brouse, of Scotland, and Melissa Matheney, of Nevada; and his two dogs; Lola and Hobo.

Steven was born on June 26, 1970, the son of Donald and Susan (Bouchard) Brouse and raised by Robert and Susan Moore. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1988. After graduation, he served in the United States Air Force. His marriage to Donna DiPardo in 1997, which ended in divorce, which gave him two children, Anna and Morgan. In 2000, he graduated from SUNY Potsdam, where he received a Master’s degree in Education. While attending SUNY Potsdam, he was a member of the Phi Chi Epsilon fraternity. Upon graduation, he started as a teacher at Attica High School where he taught Global History. After 6 years of teaching, he left education to work for the NYS Department of Corrections at Attica Correctional Facility in November 2007. He married Jackie Conklin, his high school sweetheart, on March 26, 2016, in Chesterfield, New York. He worked at Mohawk Correctional Facility up until the time of his passing.

He enjoyed golfing, grilling, camping, spending time with his family; he especially loved his dogs and Trump.

